B2B meetings between Pakistan and China to be held online

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING, April 6 (APP)::Chinese exhibition firm Everest Int’l Expo Pvt. Ltd. will arrange online meetings between manufacturers of China’s Henan province and potential investors and buyers from Pakistan.

The meetings will take place from April 26-30 between representatives of the Henan-based industries and Pakistani traders interested in procuring their products or technology.

These meetings will be held in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce and the Provincial Government of Henan, according to a report published by China Economic Net on Tuesday.

The event is sponsored by over 100 Chinese companies, showcasing their products to the Pakistani investors.

The Everest Int’l will facilitate both sides to communicate in a meaningful way. It will also provide interpreters and technical assistants to them.

The language was a communication barrier between the Chinese and Pakistani businessmen and Everest Int’l will serve as a middleman to bridge the gap.

The meetings are part of their endeavour to bring Pakistani investors face to face with industrialists from different provinces of China.

So far over 70 Pakistani firms have applied for participating in the online match-making event while 30 of them have already booked their spaces.

The meetings were being held as a follow-up of the online/offline Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020 held by the Everest Int’l in which 60 Chinese manufacturers had put their products on display at Lahore.

Mainly, the meetings are being arranged for Pakistani businessmen who took part in the mentioned expo and later wanted to make deals with Chinese manufacturers. However, fresh entrants will also be entertained.

Courtesy: APP