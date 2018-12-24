‘Baaghi-3’likely to be filmed in Syria and Iraq

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI:Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani gave a superhit in the beginning of 2018 in the form of Baaghi 2. The film was loved by the audience and raked in over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. The blockbuster is soon going to be back with its next part. Though the female lead’s name has not been revealed yet, chances are that it will be Disha. However, Tiger’s place in the film is fixed. In a recent interview with a leading portal the director of the film, Ahmed Khan, revealed that he will make Tiger learn how to fly a chopper and use heavy artillery for the film and for that he will be sending the actor to several places to learn all combats.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani gave a superhit in the beginning of 2018 in the form of Baaghi 2. The film was loved by the audience and raked in over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. The blockbuster is soon going to be back with its next part. Though the female lead’s name has not been revealed yet, chances are that it will be Disha. However, Tiger’s place in the film is fixed. In a recent interview with a leading portal the director of the film, Ahmed Khan, revealed that he will make Tiger learn how to fly a chopper and use heavy artillery for the film and for that he will be sending the actor to several places to learn all combats. Ahmed went on to speak about where the film is likely to be shot. He said, “Along with the big action pieces, Baaghi series also has an emotional story at its centre. I am going to finish the dramatic scenes first and then get into the action as that may take time. We will start sometime mid-next year. Sajid and I have spoken about it. We want to shoot the film in Syria and Iraq because it requires that kind of terrain. But since shooting at these places can be difficult, we will have to check the possibility of doing so first.” We wish the team all the best for the project.

Ahmed went on to speak about where the film is likely to be shot. He said, “Along with the big action pieces, Baaghi series also has an emotional story at its centre. I am going to finish the dramatic scenes first and then get into the action as that may take time. We will start sometime mid-next year. Sajid and I have spoken about it. We want to shoot the film in Syria and Iraq because it requires that kind of terrain. But since shooting at these places can be difficult, we will have to check the possibility of doing so first.” We wish the team all the best for the project.