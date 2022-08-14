Babar, Arshad, Bismah among 14 athletes conferred civil awards

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan men’s cricket team captain Babar Azam, Commonwealth Games gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem and women’s team skipper Bismah Maroof were conferred civil awards by President on the occasion of the country’s 75th Diamond Jubilee anniversary.

Skipper Babar Azam was bestowed with Sitara-i-Imtiaz while Bismah received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for their outstanding contributions in the field of sports along with 12 other national athletes as President Dr Arif Alvi conferred civil awards on 253 Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt were conferred President’s award for Pride of Performance in recognition of their remarkable feat and winning gold in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, legendary squash player Jahangir Khan has been bestowed with Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who recently became Pakistan’s first climber to summit 12 peaks of over 8000 meters, received President’s award for Pride of Performance.

Moreover, Ch. Shafay Hussain (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) and Shafiq Ahmed Chishti (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) were two Kabbadi players awarded President’s civil awards.

Ahsan Ramzan (Snooker), Masood Jan (Blind Cricket), Amina Wali (Skiing), Abdul Karim (Mountaineer/ Porter), Irfan Mehsood (Martial Arts) and Ms Shahida (Karate) were other athletes awarded with Pride of Performace.

