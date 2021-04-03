Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla’s record after 13th ODI ton

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific batsman and all-format captain Babar Azam continues to dominate world cricket, after he broke yet another record during Friday’s first ODI against South Africa in Centurion.

Babar, who scored his 13th ODI ton, became the fastest male player to achieve this milestone after taking just 76 innings. The record was previously held by legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla, who took 83 innings to notch up 13 ODI centuries. India’s star batsman and skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, both, took 86 innings.

The Pakistan captain hit a stroke-filled 103 off 104 balls and shared a second-wicket partnership of 177 with Imamul Haq, who made 70, to lead Pakistan to victory.