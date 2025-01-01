Babar Azam joins Sydney Sixers for BBL 15

LAHORE (APP): Stylish, consistent batter Babar Azam has been signed by the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers to debut in the 15th edition of world’s top-three leagues.

It is significant to note that the Sydney Sixers have signed Babar Azam ahead of the BBL 15 Draft set for June 19 (Thursday) taking advantage of the League rules under which each club has the right to sign one international recruit ahead of the league.

The BBL, launched in 2011, is a professional Twenty20 cricket competition in Australia that features eight city-based teams. The league is held every year in Australian summer. Babar Azam will be available to the Sydney Sixers for the full season and he has already secured an NOC from the PCB in this regard.

“The Sydney Sixers are thrilled to announce the signing of Pakistan superstar Babar Azam for the upcoming KFC BBL15 season, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the league’s history,” the club announced on its web-site Friday. The Sixers family, recognizing Babar’s class, wrote: Widely regarded as one of the premier batters of the modern era, Azam is set to bring his trademark class, consistency, and match-winning ability to the Sixers this summer. With over 10,000 international runs across all formats, the elegant right-hander has firmly established himself as one of the most prolific and dependable performers in world cricket.

A proven record-breaker in the game, he remains the fastest player in history to reach 5000 ODI runs – achieving the milestone in just 97 innings. With franchise experience across the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and English domestic competitions, Azam brings a wealth of T20 experience and over 11,000 runs in the format to date.

A central figure in the Pakistan national side over the last decade, Azam led his country across the three formats between 2019 and 2024, notably guiding the side to the semi-final of the ICC World Cup in 2021 and the final of the same tournament the following year.

Renowned for his composure and reliability at the crease, Azam has consistently ranked among the world’s top batters in the ODI and T20I formats in recent years, named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022, and crowned the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2022.

Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes, in her statement, said the club was thrilled to secure a player of Babar’s quality. “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Babar to the Sixers this summer,” she said.

“Babar’s resume speaks for itself. The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings is of enormous value to our playing group and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans,” the Sixers GM said, adding Babar Azam is a world-class player and a proven leader. He’s not only a huge addition to our club, but to the league as a whole. In a video message, the star batter Babar Azam talking about the opportunity to join the Sixers said, “I’m very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan.”