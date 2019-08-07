Babar Azam not interested in captaincy

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prolific top-order batsman Babar Azam has said that he is more interested in scoring runs than leading the national cricket team. Babar’s name is being considered as a replacement for current Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, after Pakistan’s miserable performance in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup created significant backlash against the team.

The right-handed batsman, however, stated that he was not looking forward to a leadership role and was instead focused on scoring runs. “I’ve never really thought about captaining Pakistan and have in all honesty only thought about playing for my country. I am not someone who craves being captain and am more interested in scoring runs for Pakistan,” said Azam as quoted by PakPassion.net. Babar believes that Sarfaraz has done a fine job but stated that the final decision, on changing captain, would be taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The Board will decide who the captain or captains are and the players of course abide by their choice. In fact I think Sarfaraz Ahmed is fine and is doing a good job at the moment,” he said. Babar is currently playing for the Somerset County Club in the Vitality Blast 2019.