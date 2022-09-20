Babar Azam responds to Aqib Javed’s criticism

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Babar Azam’s recent slump in form has been chalked down to his cautious approach while opening the innings in the shortest format of the game.

Many former cricketers have come out and questioned Babar’s approach, despite him being ranked as one of the best batsmen in T20I cricket history.

Former cricketer Aqib Javed slammed Babar’s approach in the recently concluded Asia Cup, stating that if Babar and Rizwan open the innings then Pakistan cannot chase more than 150 runs in T20Is.

Pakistan’s captain responded to these remarks in the press conference, which was held ahead of Pakistan’s opening game against England on home soil.

“Every player has gone through it, there is so much pressure and responsibility. There shouldn’t be personal attacks, it isn’t just about me, I am talking about the entire team. You can have a normal discussion, but we as a team do not bother what people are saying,” said Babar.

Pakistan takes on England in the first T20I today; the first four matches of the series will be played at National Stadium Karachi whereas the remainder of the three matches are scheduled for Lahore.