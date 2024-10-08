Babar Azam working hard to regain form: Tim Nielsen

MULTAN (APP): Pakistan’s High-Performance Coach Tim Nielsen said that Babar Azam was working hard to regain his form to perform well for the team.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Nielsen discussed the extra pressure on Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam. He said that teams were coming prepared against Babar, and they knew where he scored and they had adjusted their plans accordingly.

Despite the pressure, Nielsen was confident that Babar was working hard to regain form. “For a player of his caliber, it is not about a lack of effort; he is putting in the work.”

Reflecting on the challenges of Test cricket and the ongoing series against England, Nielsen emphasized the demanding nature of the format, stating, “In Test cricket, the team that plays well for all five days gets better results.”

He commended England’s batting efforts, acknowledging their strong performance. “England put up a great display of batting,” Nielsen noted, while reiterating that Test cricket remained the most difficult format of the game.

Praising England’s Harry Brook, Nielsen pointed out the young batter’s rapid rise. “Brook scoring 300 runs in just 20 Tests is remarkable. The way he batted, gave Pakistan little opportunity to stop him,” he added.

On the challenges facing Pakistan, Nielsen revealed that their main spinner, Abrar Ahmed, was unable to bowl due to illness. “Our lead spinner Abrar was in the hospital, which was unfortunate,” he maintained.