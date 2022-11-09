Babar breaks Rohit’s record in T20 World cup Semi-final

F.P. Report

SYDNEY: Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam Wednesday scored another honor of contributing to the 16th century in partnership.

Babar Azam made nine centuries in partnership with Muhammad Rizwan. He made two centuries in partnership with Ahmed Shehzad and two in partnership with Hussain Talat. Azam also made one century in partnership with Haider Ali, Haris Sohail and Muhammad Hafeez each.

Indian Batsmen Rohit Sharma had the record of making 14 centuries in partnership. Babar shattered his record by making 16 centuries in partnership.

The duo of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan became the first pair of partners to score 2500 runs.