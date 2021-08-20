Babar-led Pakistan take on West Indies in second Test tonight

F.P. Report

SABINA PARK: Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team is all set to take on Kraigg Brathwaite’s West Indies in the second and last Test in Jamaica tonight.

The match is scheduled to begin on Friday (today), August 20, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

The first encounter between the two teams was a classy thrilling encounter. In the end, the hosts were victorious as they defeated Pakistan by just one wicket.

In the first innings, Babar Azam-led side scored 217 runs in response West Indies scored 253.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, the visitors managed to put only 203 runs on the board. Also, they gave a target of 168 to West Indies to chase. After getting reduced to 16/3 and a lot of struggles, somehow hosts managed to get over the line.

Meanwhile, both the teams found some positives in the match as bowlers from both sides did well in the match. The visitors will be looking forward to making a comeback and earn a victory in the new WTC cycle.

Well, the hosts looking for a series win whereas the visitors will strive hard to level the two-match series.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Date and Time: August 20, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica was a very tough one for batters in the first Test. Also, there was no help provided to spinners from the surface. As Roston Chase, Jomel Warrican and Yasir Shah went wicketless.

Meanwhile, the pitch is expected to give support to the pacers and they will be in the game throughout the match.

Teams (probables)

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(C), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

Players need break ahead of T20 World Cup: Rizwan

Living in the bio-bubble is putting the players under “mental strain” and they need a break from international cricket to be fresh for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Muhammad Rizwan said. “It is not easy remaining in the bio-bubble all the time and we have been playing a lot of cricket in the last one year and more. It is good for us but at the same time it becomes a mental strain on the players as well,” he said during a virtual session on Thursday.

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, said the senior players wanted to be rejuvenated for the World Cup scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14 in UAE.

There are reports that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and chief selector Muhammad Wasim had discussed resting captain Babar Azam, Rizwan and fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali for the ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan and Afghanistan boards are expected to release dates of the three matches this week after indications that the new Taliban-controlled government in Kabul has given a go-ahead to the series.

If the four main players do take a rest from the series, it will be a first in Pakistan cricket that so many senior players have taken a break from any series at home or abroad.

Pakistan lost the opening Test against the West Indies by one wicket and Rizwan said it was disappointing. “The bottomline is we lost the Test after coming so close to winning it and it hit us and we are now looking to bounce back strongly in the second Test,” he said.

Rizwan also said that time has come to see which players in the team were able to make an impact to the eventual result when playing in pressure situations.

“I think it is also important to look at players who make small but game-changing contributions in a match. We need such impact players.”

Rizwan said playing short two-Test series in recent times has been challenging for the team because it is difficult to give a proper run to players and judge them.

He was referring to the continued poor form of opener, Imran Butt in the first Test.

Rizwan said it is not easy to build a consistent team in such short series although he isn’t worried about how Pakistan will fare in the ICC World Test Championships as a lot of cricket still remains to be played. “Our main focus now is to level this series by winning the second game and getting equal points from it.”

Waqar Younis Rues Dropped Catches During Opening Test Loss

Bowling coach Waqar Younis has expressed the hope that Pakistan would stage a better show in the last Test match against the West Indies.

Waqar Younis said the team’s sloppy fielding tilted the first Test in favour of the West Indies. “We would not get a better advertisement for the beauty of Test cricket. Both teams fought very well but unfortunately, we didn’t avail some good opportunities at a crucial stage of the match which cost us at the end,” Waqar said in a release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The pitch was conducive to seam bowling and our pacers bowled really well. Undoubtedly, It was a low target that we had to defend yet we fought really hard and it was only some dropped catches that took the game away from us,” he added.

The legendary pacer also admired the efforts of Pakistan bowlers. “I am very proud of my bowlers. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled brilliantly. I have full confidence in the abilities of Mohammad Abbas. He was very impressive in the match but unfortunately, he didn’t get many wickets,” said Waqar.

Yasir Shah is not in any sort of rhythm or touch: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain and selector Inzamamul Haq has opened up about his concern that the lack of wickets from the spinners is hurting Pakistan.

Inzamam pointed out how Yasir Shah has been pivotal in Pakistan’s Test victories in the last five years, adding that his sudden dip in form has impacted the side adversely.

The former Pakistani batter stated that Yasir Shah did not look in any sort of rhythm throughout the first Test match.