Babar overthrows another Kohli world record in latest T20I rankings

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam has overthrown another record of former Indian captain Virat Kohli in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I batting rankings.

Babar now holds the record of claiming the top rank in the ICC T20I list for the longest period of time. His tally now stands 1030 days as of June 29, Wednesday. The previous record was held by Kohli, who had dominated the rankings chart for 1013 days in the last decade.

Babar currently stands atop in white-ball cricket rankings as per the ICC list and is keen to take over the No.1 spot in Test cricket as well.

Another record for Babar Azam 👊



All the changes in this week's @MRFWorldwide men's rankings 👇 — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2022

“As a player it’s a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and, for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It s not like if you are the top player in one or two formats, you go easy,” Babar had said earlier this month. “If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit.

“It’s something I am preparing for. It s going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is at the second place with 794 rating points.