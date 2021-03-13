Babar reveals reason behind his lively century celebration

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): In a befitting response, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has answered the unnecessary criticism aimed at him regarding his strike rate in the T20 format, first with his actions followed by his words.

Babar smashed a phenomenal ton during Pakistan’s 38-run victory in the second T20 international against New Zealand on Saturday in Lahore.

He scored 101 runs from 58 balls, marking his third century in the shortest format, to help his side take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series.

Pakistan’s captain reached the three-digit mark on the final delivery of Pakistan’s inning and after reaching his century he celebrated the feat in a passionate manner.

In a post-match interview, Babar was asked by the presenter Zainab Abbas whether his animated celebration was aimed at the ‘strike-rate brigade’ who unnecessarily criticise him.

“You can say so,” quipped Babar with a hearty laugh on his face.

“But I don’t keep these types of things in my mind. I play according to the situation and build my innings according to the team’s requirement,” he added.

Pakistan skipper reiterated that for him, winning matches for the country was far more important than personal milestones.

“I’m not too worried about personal milestones. I’m focused on performing in a way that I can help my team win. The team comes first and then milestones,” he said.

“But from an individual perspective, you can say this was a special hundred.”

It may be noted here that the right-hander smacked 11 boundaries and three sixes during his blistering knock to steer Pakistan to a massive 192-run total.

New Zealand in reply, could only amass 154/7 in their quota of 20 overs thanks to Haris Rauf’s consecutive four-for in two matches.

The Green Shirts next play the tourists on April 17 at the same venue before the final two matches in Rawalpindi on April 20 and 24.