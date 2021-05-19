Bacha Khan family a symbol of Pashtuns unity

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A fateha ceremony for the departed soul of renowned Pashtun nationalist leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan was held in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province. The event was held in Pacha Khan Complex in which people from different areas of eastern Zone took part.

Governor Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel prayed for the departed soul of Naseem Wali Khan and conveyed his condolences to Bacha Khan family and the entire Pashtun belt. He termed the death of Naseem Wali Khan a huge loss and shed light over her life, political struggle and ideological inspiration. He said new generation should learn from her political struggle and achievements in order to settle the existing problems and insecurities.

People in attendance termed Bacha Khan’s family a symbol of Pashtuns unity and added throughout the history this family raised voice against injustice and oppression of Pashtuns. Sharifullah Naseri, a member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), said the way Pakistan was persecuting Pashtun rights activists now, they had been persecuting Bacha Khan family in the past for defending the rights of Pashtuns.