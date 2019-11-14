Badghis: District with mined roads faces food shortage crisis

BADGHIS (TOLO News): Residents of Jawand district in Badghis province say they face a severe shortage of food and supplies because all roads out the district have been mined by the Taliban, and the district is isolated within a Taliban-controlled area.

Footage received by TOLOnews show that most of the shops in the market are empty and closed.

The residents say they do not even have bread to eat and cannot transport their patients to health centers.

“The roads in our district are mined and closed. We have no materials for fuel, no gas, no flour. The Taliban have blocked all roads in our district,” said Allahdad, a resident.

“We have ill people, but we cannot take them to health centers because of the blocked roads,” said Jalaluddin, another resident.

“It has been a year and a half since the road was blocked. There are families in the district that do not have five kilograms of flour. There is nothing to eat here,” said Ramazan, another resident.

MPs from Badghis in the House of Representatives say residents in the district are struggling with hunger.

According to the MPs, the children are most affected by the siege–with not only hunger, but a lack clothes and shoes as well.

“As can be seen, the situation in the district is terrible and unfortunate. If we do not give some attention to the problem–and if food is not delivered within a week or ten days–we will witness a humanitarian tragedy in this district,” said Abdul Basir Osmani, parliament member.

“We have communicated with local authorities, central authorities, and also UN and international partners, but no action has been taken so far,” said Abdullah Afzali, the provincial council deputy.

But Badghis authorities and security officials have traveled to Jawand district by helicopter to help the residents of this mountainous district.

“The aid process is time-consuming, but the aid reaches the residents. The Directorate for Emergency Response and Disaster Assistance plans to distribute aid to the residents,” said Badghis governor Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai.

“The residents of Jawand district stand against the insurgents, so the government will solve the residents’ problems,” said Hasibullah Akhundzada, commander of the 3rd Brigade of the Afghan National Army in Badghis Province.