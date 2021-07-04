Baffled India still unable to validate anti Pakistan claim on drone attack

ISLAMABAD (APP): India blamed Pakistan for, what it called was a drone attack, at the Jammu airbase, but days have passed and it still has not been able to substantiate claims by p-roviding any solid evide-nce, prompting even local media to raise questions.

Pakistan has consistently pointed out that the BJP government stages Pulwama-like “false flag” operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains.

Even without knowing the type of the device and its location, the Indian government opted to blame Pakistan but failed to respond when asked called for any shred of evidence.