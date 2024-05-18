Baghlan flood disaster severe, requires immediate aid

KABUL (TOLOnews): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister for economic affairs, described the flood disaster in Baghlan (including casualties and damages) as significant during a meeting with officials from UN agencies in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Economic Deputy Office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in this meeting, asked UN representatives to coordinate with the Islamic Emirate to increase their development aid in addition to humanitarian assistance to the flood victims in Baghlan.

Five districts in Baghlan have recently witnessed floods. Besides the destruction of residential houses, 19 clinics, 19 schools, 115 bridges, dozens of large and small canals, and 60 kilometers of roads were destroyed and need reconstruction.

Meanwhile, the acting Foreign Minister also emphasized the need to address the problems of flood victims in various provinces, particularly Baghlan.

Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “The residents of Baghlan province were severely affected by the floods, and the Islamic Emirate, with all its available resources, has been assisting them.”

Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Ministry of Economy, said: “In this meeting, discussions were held about transitioning projects from humanitarian to developmental and also about implementing projects in remote and underdeveloped areas.”

Several countries, including Qatar, Türkiye, and Russia, as well as domestic and international aid organizations, have provided assistance to the flood victims in this province.

Qatar has provided over 126 tons of aid, including tents, blankets, food, and two ambulances. Russia sent 21 tons of food supplies, and Türkiye has provided 127 tons of aid packages, including medicine and food.

Mir Shakib Mir, an economist, said: “It is essential for the international community to prioritize delivering aid to these families and building shelters for them on their agenda.”

Some residents from various provinces and some Afghans living in Türkiye have launched campaigns to gather aid for the flood victims in Baghlan.

Mohammad Dawood, a resident of Nimroz, said: “I have helped to the best of my ability and I urge my dear friends to make a financial contribution because our compatriots truly need our help.”

According to recent statistics from several international organizations, the recent floods in several districts of Baghlan have resulted in nearly 200 deaths and over 240 injuries.