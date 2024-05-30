Baghlan flood victims urgently request assistance

KABUL (ToloNews): A number of families affected by the recent floods in Baghlan are urgently requesting assistance.

These flood victims report that, in addition to the loss of lives, they have suffered significant financial losses due to the recent floods.

Abdul Ahad, a flood victim, said, “The floods have completely devastated the people of the Larkhab Valley. There are no schools, livestock, or mosques left; everything is completely destroyed.”

Another flood victim, Mohammad Ishaq, said, “Where we are standing now, this was our home, and the flood took it all away.”

Shahi Khan, a 70-year-old resident of the Larkhab Valley in the Doshi district of Baghlan, says he lost four family members due to the recent floods.

This elderly man added that in addition to the loss of lives, the recent floods took all his possessions, and he is currently in a dire situation.

Shahi Khan said, “Our request is for help in any way possible because we are struggling in every aspect. We have lost family members, and our land, livestock, and livelihood are gone.”

The devastating floods in Baghlan have not only destroyed residential homes and agricultural lands but have also damaged some public infrastructure, including the Kabul-Baghlan highway.

Some travelers and drivers are calling for the reconstruction of this route.

Ashraf Ghani, a driver, said, “Our request from the Islamic Emirate is to rebuild the roads that have been destroyed by the floods.”

However, Alem Majidi, the spokesperson for the governor of Baghlan, says that the survey of affected families has begun, and necessary assistance will soon be provided to them.

Majidi said, “Recently, teams from various organizations have been formed here, and the affected people are being surveyed. All affected individuals will be identified to provide them with assistance.”

In the past three weeks, deadly and devastating floods have caused significant damage not only in Baghlan but also in several other provinces of the country. Many of these flood victims are currently living in the open or under tents.