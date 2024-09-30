Baghlan girls, kept from school, turn to sewing, other handicrafts

BAGHLAN (TOLOnews): Several schoolgirls in Baghlan province, after the closure of schools for girls above the sixth grade, have turned to sewing and handicrafts.

These girls say that education is their right and call on the Islamic Emirate to immediately reopen the doors of education for girls.

Parwana, who has been learning sewing in a small room for the past two months, said she had to take up sewing out of necessity to support her family.

Parwana told TOLOnews: “I have been working in this sewing workshop for two months. Since the schools closed, we were forced to sew to provide for our family’s livelihood.”

Another student, Fatima, said: “Our request is the reopening of schools. I had completed 12th grade and was ready to pursue higher education, but unfortunately, due to the issues, I could not continue.”

Meanwhile, a representative of this workshop said that nearly 70 people are currently working in the workshop.

Angeza, the head of the workshop, said: “Our first training round ended six months ago with 67 students, and currently, another 67 people have been working for three months in sewing, leatherworking, and handicrafts.”

The women’s business representative in this province said that since the closure of schools, most girls have turned to short-term sewing and handicraft work.

Hamida Siddiqi, the women’s business representative in Baghlan, said: “50% of girls are out of school and are currently engaged in various jobs.”

Since the Islamic Emirate regained power, girls above the sixth grade have been barred from attending school.

However, officials from the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly stated that this situation is not permanent, and efforts are ongoing to reopen educational institutions.