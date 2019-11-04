Baghlan roadside blast kills 8 civilians, including 4 children

BAGHLAN (TOLO News): At least eight civilians were killed in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan province on Monday, local police confirmed.

The incident took place in the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area close to Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, as the party was traveling from Akakhel village to Pul-e-Khumri , officials at the provincial police headquarters confirmed.

“Four children, two women and two men were killed and six other civilians–including children–were wounded,” according to police, who said that the victims have been taken to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.