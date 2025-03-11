Baghlan tinsmiths call for ban on same imported goods

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Several tinsmiths in Pul-i-Khumri, the capital of northern Baghlan province, say their business has improved compared to the past. However, they are calling for a ban on imported products that they locally manufacture.

Currently, dozens of tinsmiths are engaged in producing various metallic household items in a specialized market in the provincial capital. They manufacture buckets, heaters, pipes, teapots, gutters, water tanks, and other metal products, meeting the needs of local customers.

However, they insist that the import of similar products should be restricted to help the local tinworking industry grow.

Abdul Jalil, a 20-year-old tinsmith, stated that his business was doing well. However, he believes that if plastic alternatives and imported Turkish heaters were restricted, the local industry across Afghanistan would experience significant growth.

He added: “Tinworking is a decent business, but the economic situation of the people is not great. If people’s financial conditions improve, our business will also flourish.”

“We produce high-quality metal products at low prices, but some customers prefer expensive imported goods, such as Turkish heater despite their low quality. If these imports are banned, the tinworking industry will further thrive,” he explained.

Abdul Sattar, another tinsmith, also expressed satisfaction with his business. He highlighted that raw materials had become cheaper, making their products more affordable.

“Last year, a barrel of raw material cost 1,100 afghanis, but this year, it has dropped to 700 afghanis. This has lowered production costs, allowing us to sell heaters and other items at better prices. If Turkish heaters are banned, our business will improve even further,” he said.

Similarly, Abdul Hamid, another tinsmith, noted that his business has seen a spike in customers, but challenges remained that need to be addressed in order to further boost the industry.

At the same time, Sher Mohammad Ayoubi, head of the Shopkeepers and Craftsmen Union in Baghlan, told Pajhwok that he has repeatedly requested authorities to ban the import of similar products in order to support local tinsmiths. However, their demands could not be met as yet.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Director Qari Mohammad Naeem Hamkar acknowledged that the tinsmiths’ requests were valid and assured that efforts were being made to facilitate their access to raw materials.

“We have provided them with a dedicated workspace and ensured easy access to raw materials, which has made them happy. We will continue to create more facilities for them.

“However, banning imported goods is a decision for the ministry, and we hope they will address this issue. Locally, we are working to resolve other problems faced by industry workers,” Hamkar assured.

Similar demands for banning imports of locally produced goods have been made by industrialists in other provinces as well.