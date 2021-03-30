Bahrain appoints ambassador to Israel

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Bahrain and Israel announced on Tuesday the appointment of the first ambassador from Manama to the Jewish state, Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma.

The official Bahrain News Agency released a statement naming the new ambassador.

Israel said al-Jalahma was approved after the Bahraini foreign minister, Abdullatif al-Zayani, floated his name on Sunday in a conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and “relevant checks were made.”

“The decision of the Bahraini government to appoint an ambassador to Israel is another important step in the implementation of the peace agreement between and of the strengthening of ties between the two countries,” Ashkenazi told al-Zayani, the Israeli statement read.

Ashkenazi welcomed the Bahraini decision and thanked his counterpart for their “strong friendship, as well as for the courage and leadership of the King of Bahrain.”

“In the coming weeks, a team from Bahrain will arrive in Israel to make the necessary arrangements,” the statement added.

It was not immediately clear where the Bahraini embassy would be located.

The designated ambassador had been the director of operations of the Bahraini Foreign Ministry since 2017 and had served as Bahrain’s deputy ambassador to the United States between 2009 and 2013, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.