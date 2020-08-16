Bahrain, Arab League snubbed Palestinians over Israel-UAE deal — Erekat

JERUSALEM (Agencies): The Palestinians have called for emergency meetings of the Arab League and the OIC to reject the Israel-UAE normalization deal, but have not received replies from either body, says top Palestinian Authority official Saeb Erekat.

He also says he has written to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to ask them to pressure the UAE to cancel the agreement.

“I have received an answer from the Saudi foreign minister reassuring me that Saudi Arabia’s position is for a comprehensive peace agreement based on a two-state solution,” Erekat says, noting Bahrain “did not answer me yet.”

“I really believe that this step is a killer to the two-state solution,” Erekat says.

He argues that Netanyahu will have less incentive to compromise on a viable Palestinian state “if he believes that Arab countries will line up to make peace with him.”

In a conference call with foreign reporters, Erekat says that “people like Netanyahu and extremists in Israel believe that the two-state solution is off the table.”

Meanwhile, “extremists on my side are (saying), ‘we told you so from the beginning: the two state solution is off the table’,” he adds.

Erekat condemns the agreement as a “desperate attempt” by Trump to notch a foreign policy success.

Also, the vast majority of Israelis prefer the normalization of ties with the UAE over annexation of parts of the West Bank, a Channel 12 survey finds.

However, while 76.7% of respondents say they prefer the deal with Abu Dhabi, 61.4% — including 50% of right-wingers — say Netanyahu has broken his promise to his voters by giving up the plan to immediately annex the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements.

Just 16.5% prefer annexation over the UAE deal, according to the poll.

It also finds that 85.8% will not change their vote as a result of the deal. Just 7.5% said it affects their vote, including 10% of right-wing voters.