Bahrain king to Kushner: Gulf stability relies on Saudi Arabia

MANAMA (Reuters): The king of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa told White House adviser Jared Kus-hner on Tuesday that stability in the Gulf region relies on Saudi Arabia, state news agency BNA said.

Kushner is visiting Gulf countries following an Aug. 13 accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations and has said he hopes more countries will also cement ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain’s close ally, has said its price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.