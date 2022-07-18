Bahrain, UNHCR to provide aid for earth-quake victims

KABUL (TOLOnews): Bahrain’s Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) has signed an agreement with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to boost aid to people affected by the recent earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan.

“Under the deal, a RHF delegation will pay a visit to the quake-stricken regions in Afghanistan and distribute relief aid to people,” Bahrain News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Disaster Management said that more than 10 countries have provided aid to the earthquake affected people in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate is working on a plan to provide the people with permanent shelter,” said Mohammad Naseem Haqqani, a spokesman for the ministry.

“The main challenge is the shelter issue of our countrymen amid warm weather and coming cold,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy Minister of Economy.

The economists said that monitoring the aid process is effective for transparent aid distribution.

“If the government and other people in the community monitor the aid accurately, I think it will be effective,” said Shabeer Basheer, an economist.

“The international community’s pledge to provide aid to the earthquake affected people in Afghanistan is good news but it will be more effective when the aid has arrived in the country,” said Darya Khan, an economist.

Nearly 1,000 people were killed in the recent earthquake in the southeastern provinces of Paktika, Khost and Paktia.

Related