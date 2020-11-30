Bahrain’s ministerial delegation to visit Israel

MANAMA: Bahrain will send a delegation headed by its Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism on an official visit to Israel, state news agency BNA reported on Monday.

Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani will meet a number of senior Israeli officials in Jerusalem, where they will discuss cooperation in the fields of industry, trade and tourism, with an exchange of experiences.

This is the second visit of an official Bahraini delegation to Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)