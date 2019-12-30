Bail doesn’t end case, it only provides temporary relief: NAB chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that taking the cases to logical end is anti-graft watchdog’s top priority.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, he said that approach, threats and pressure ends outside the anti-graft agency, adding that the Bureau doesn’t see the fee but case.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that no matter how powerful a person is, he will get what he has done, adding that the mega corruption cases would be taken to logical end.

“The NAB does not belong to any group or political party but to Pakistan,” he said.

He further made it clear that the anti-graft agency does not have any personal grudge with anyone and it does not have to make a false case against anyone.

Courts have the authority to grant bail, he said and added the bail does not end the case, it only provides temporary relief.