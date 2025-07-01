Bajaur blast: Assistant commissioner among 5 martyred

F.P. Report

BAJAUR: A bomb blast rocked the Nawagai area of Bajaur district on Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring 10 others, police confirmed.

According to Bajaur DPO Waqas Rafique, a government vehicle was targeted in the explosion that occurred on Nawagai Road in the Siddiqabad railway crossing area of Khar tehsil. Among those martyred were Nawagai assistant commissioner Faisal Sultan, the local tehsildar, subedar Noor Hakim, constable Rashid and a passerby.

The blast occurred while the officials were travelling through the area. Law enforcement officials said the nature of the blast is being investigated, but initial reports suggest it was an improvised explosive device (IED) planted to target the government vehicle.

Four of the bodies were shifted to Khar Hospital, according to hospital sources, while the rescue activities went on in the area. Four of the injured were said to be in critical condition and were shifted to Peshawar for further treatment.

Security forces and rescue teams swiftly reached the site, cordoning off the area and shifting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Several of the injured are said to be in critical condition.