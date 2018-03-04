Bajrangi Bhaijaan becomes Bollywood’s biggest release in China

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has set new records in the China and it became the biggest release of Bollywood in Chinese market.

According to Indian media report, Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in 8000 screens in China and already earned $2.38 million on its first day.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan already crossed the lifetime business of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots which had grossed $2.20 million in China..

The film was directed by Kabir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshali Malhotra were also seen in the lead roles in the movie. In India, the film had collected Rs 320.34 crore making it one of the highest Bollywood grosser of all time.

