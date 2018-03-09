Bajrangi Bhaijaan earns 100 crore in China

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned more than 100 crore in China market and the film is still doing well in the cinemas.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan had major opening in its first weekend in the Chinese markets has already entered the 100 crore club now. The film was presented in 8000 screens and is expected to break the existing records of other films.



The film was directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshali Malhotra and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles and it was released in India in 2015.

