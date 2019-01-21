Bakhtiar calls for provision of basic facilities to uplift Gwadar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar has called for the provision of basic facilities for the uplifting of Gwadar city.

He was chairing a meeting in the federal capital here today, to review progress on the Gwadar City Master Plan project.

The Director General Gwadar Development Authority, PDC briefed the meeting about the master plan.

It was decided that Gwadar would be made a green, clean and environmental friendly city.

The minister instructed the authorities to initiate process of preparing investors’ friendly regulations and models in order to attract maximum investment in the port city.

“Heavy industries should be constructed far away from the city,” Mr Bakhtiar stressed.

He said that professional approach would be adopted while developing Gwadar city as a state of the art town.

Last week, the Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral resources Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih arrived in Gwadar to inspect the oil refinery site.

“The state of art oil refinery in Gwadar will be launched with the Saudi investment,” said Petroleum Minister Khan. “The project will be the biggest investment by Saudi Arabia in Pakistan.”

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in regard to the project will be signed during the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in February, he added.