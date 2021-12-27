Baku to file claims against Armenia with international courts

BAKU (TASS): Azerbaijan plans in the near future to file claims against Armenia with international courts in connection with the damage it has caused to the environment and the illegal exploitation of energy res-ources in the territories in Karabakh that have come under the control of Baku. This was stated on Monday at a press conference by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic Jeyhun Bayramov.

“In the near future, Aze-rbaijan will apply to international arbitration with claims against Armenia in accordance with several conventions, primarily in connection with the damage caused to the environment, the environment, and the illegal exploitation of energy resources,” the minister said. He added that this is one of the tasks facing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in 2022.

On September 16, Armenia initiated a trial with Azerbaijan at the UN International Court of Justice in accordance with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The lawsuit contains accusations against Azerbaijan of racial discrimination that has continued for decades and came to the fore during the armed conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020. Azerbaijan on September 23 filed a counterclaim claiming that Armenia has committed and continues to commit a number of discriminatory actions against Azerbaijanis on the basis of their national and ethnic origin. Both parties demanded compensation for damage and the introduction of temporary interim measures designed to prevent an aggravation of the situation during the proceedings.

On December 7, the UN International Court of Justice demanded that Azerbaijan and Armenia prevent incitement to racial hatred as an interim measure during the proceedings on the merits between the two countries concerning the violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. According to the verdict, both parties must refrain from actions that could deepen the disagreement or complicate the resolution of the dispute.