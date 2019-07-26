Balakot: Thousands tourists stuck after land sliding

F.P. Report

BALAKOT: Thousands of tourists have been trapped on Friday i after land sliding n Balakot and Jalkhand.

According to reports, the stranded tourists are facing shortage of food and fuel is running out of vehicles. The Nullas have also been flooded.

The local administration has called for helicopter service from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rescue work.

Furthermore, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFCD) has predicted high floods in River Jhelum and Chenab.