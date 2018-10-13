Baldia factory fire: Investigative officer receives threatening calls

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The investigative officer—probing Baldia Town incident—has on Saturday approached court for security.

As per details garnered, the investigative officer Jahanzeb informed court about threatening calls. Upon this, court directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West to provide foolproof security to the investigative officer.

Nearly 250 people were burnt to death after a horrific blaze erupted in the factory in September 2012. Following which, the government formed a JIT to thoroughly investigate the matter, which had disclosed that “the fire that engulfed Baldia factory was an outcome of a pre-planned scheme and that it was no accident,” and “The factory was set ablaze over non-payment of extortion money.”

