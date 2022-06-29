Bale confirms move to Los Angeles FC after term ends with Real Madrid

MADRID (Agencies): Wales star Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) after the expiry of his contract with Real Madrid.

Bale, who once remained the most expensive football player, confirmed his plans to join LAFC in a video posted on Twitter after reports started to pour out about his move.

“See you soon, Los Angeles.” he wrote in his tweet accompanied by a video posturing in an LAFC shirt and cap.

According to details, the shocking move would be a free transfer as his term with Real Madrid nearing an end and would be eligible to play for LAFC when the MLS transfer window opens on July 7.

Bale was the most expensive player of all time back in 2013 when he transferred from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid for €100 million ($106 million). His stay at Santiago Bernabeu has been full of achievements, as he propelled his club to five Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, and one Copa del Rey.

Bale played an instrumental role in Wales’ qualification for the first time after 1958 in the FIFA World Cup scheduled this year in Qatar. They will face the United States, England, and Iran in the group stage.