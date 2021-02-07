Balkh ex-mayor sentenced to a year & half in Jail for abuse of power

BALKH (Agencies): The former Mayor of Balkh province, Muhammad Nasir Aini was sentenced to one year and a half in prison and paying 5 million Afghanis by the primary court of the Anti-Corruption Justice Center in accusation of misusing authority.

The court also ordered the prosecution of former Balkh governor Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar. The public hearing of the former mayor of Balkh was held on Sunday. The Attorney General said the trial was attended by the defendants of the case and their defense lawyers.

According to the Attorney General, Nooran Shah, the director of financial accounting at Balkh Municipality, was acquitted at the public hearing, and a verdict was issued to prosecute Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar, former governor of Balkh, Jan Mohammad, financial and administrative director of Balkh Municipality.