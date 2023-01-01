Balkh Governor meets with senior diplomats of several countries

MAZAR_E_SHARIF (Khaama Press) : Taliban’s governor for the northern Balkh Province Hajji Mohammad Yosouf Wafa on Sunday met with the Consul General and senior diplomats of six regional countries in Mazar-e-Sharif.

On Sunday, the provincial Information and Media Center in a statement said that Governor Wafa met with the senior diplomats of six regional countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in his office in Mazar-e-Sharif.

During the visit, Mr. Wafa discussed several sociocultural and economic issues bilaterally and multilaterally with foreign diplomats.

According to a newsletter published by the Information and Media Center of the Balkh province, Mohammad Yusuf Wafa in this meeting said that the international community should recognize the Taliban regime as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, and respect it as a sovereign and independent country.

In their turn, the representatives of the six countries in the region have emphasized on the development of cultural, educational and commercial ties between their respective countries and Afghanistan.

It was also discussed that a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan would boost economic development, trade and connectivity in the region and beyond.