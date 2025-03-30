Balkh Governor: no one will be allowed to undermine the current system 

BALKH (TOLONews): Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, the governor of Balkh, during the Eid al-Fitr prayer ceremony at Rawza Mubarak Mosque, said that no one will be allowed to undermine or destroy the current system.

He said this system was established through the sacrifices and cooperation of the people.

“This system came into being at the cost of lives and the shedding of blood. We will not allow anyone to destroy it—whether by hand, speech, or ideology. The people have made sacrifices, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve and defend this system,” he said.

Meanwhile, a number of religious scholars in Balkh and Sar-e-Pul, in addition to expressing gratitude for the security during Eid days, emphasized the importance of appointing individuals to positions based on merit, skill, and commitment.

Religious scholar Mohammad Abdul Qaher said: “An Uzbek should not be preferred over a Tajik, a Tajik over a Pashtun, or a Pashtun over others, except based on commitment and expertise. Scientific cadres should be appointed according to their area of specialization. The world fears such a policy.”

Nematullah Hanafi, a religious scholar from Sar-e-Pul, said: “We are thankful to God that this Eid was celebrated in peace and security. There were no security concerns, and we thank the security forces.”

Protection and support of the system, implementation of the orders of the Islamic Emirate’s leader, and the strengthening of unity and tolerance among ethnic groups were other points emphasized by local officials, security personnel, and religious leaders.