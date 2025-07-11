Balkh Municipality launch 18 development projects

BALKH (BNA): Local officials from the Municipality of Balkh have announced the launch of 18 development projects in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Mayor Hafiz Abdul Rahman Hemat shared details of the initiative during a statement to the Bakhtar News Agency, emphasizing the collaborative spirit under the slogan, “The city is the home of all citizens, and together we can make it prosperous and beautiful.”

The projects are set to transform various areas of the city, featuring the construction of new intersections, sidewalks, and the installation of modern street lights. Additionally, plans include the creation of green spaces and flower pots aimed at standardizing and beautifying the urban landscape.

Mayor Hemat highlighted the positive impact of these initiatives, noting that they have provided employment opportunities for hundreds of citizens. The projects are expected to foster a sense of ownership and pride among residents, encouraging civic engagement in the city’s development.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism about the potential for sustainable outcomes through public cooperation with the municipality. Many view their involvement in these projects as both an Islamic duty and a vital aspect of civic responsibility.

Feedback from citizens actively participating in the construction efforts has been encouraging. They expressed satisfaction with the initiative, stating that it is time for the community to take practical steps toward the development of their own city.