Balkh, Nangarhar municipalities sign cooperation agreement

BALKH (TOLONews): The municipalities of Balkh and Nangarhar provinces have signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen bilateral collaboration and expand urban connections.

According to this agreement, both sides will cooperate in urban development, improving city order, and beautification of cities.

“This agreement was signed to connect communities, strengthen friendships, preserve cultural and historical values, and improve urban structures,” said Mohammad Ishaq Saeed, the deputy mayor of Jalalabad.

“We will establish committees within our departments to review and implement the provisions of this agreement to ensure the proper execution of the planned programs,” said Mohammad Nasib Abid, the deputy mayor of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Officials from the advisory boards of both municipalities consider such agreements an effective step toward improving urban services and emphasize the continuation of this cooperation.

“The more experiences and information are shared between these two institutions, the stronger the cooperation will become, leading to improved urban services,” stated Mohammad Asif Shinwari, a member of the Jalalabad Municipality Advisory Board.

“We must utilize each other’s experiences in areas such as reconstruction, urban management, green space development, and increasing municipal revenues,” said Qudratullah, a member of the Mazar-e-Sharif Municipality Advisory Board.

Previously, multiple meetings had been held between the municipalities of Jalalabad and Mazar-e-Sharif to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange experiences, which have yielded positive results.