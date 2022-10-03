Balkh students hold protest after attack in Kabul

BALKH (TOLOnews): In reaction to the attack on the Kaaj educational center in Kabul, female students staged a protest in the center of Balkh. The protesters condemned the attack and asked that the Islamic Emirate bring the perpetrators to justice. Protestors chanted: “Education is our right! Justice! Justice!”

“An Islamic government should not arrest girls who want to learn in a secure setting because this is not an un-Islamic aspiration. This gives the Islamic Emirate a bad reputation in the world,” said Tariq Farhadi, political analyst.

Meanwhile, several Afghan refugees in the US, Canada, France, and Germany have protested against what they have called “targeted attacks” on the Hazaras.

On social media, a large protest campaign has also been launched.

“Mothers had prepared breakfast for their children and when the blast happened they were looking for their dead bodies in the hospitals,” said an Afghan refugee in Germany.

However, the Interior Ministry said that it has started an extensive investigation to find those responsible for this attack.

“The Ministry of Interior has a plan to appoint a guard in the locations where the security threat is severe and to offer protection,” said Abdul Nafi Takoor, an interior ministry spokesman.

The attack on the Kaaj educational center was condemned three days after it happened by the Islamic Emirate’s education ministry, which also urged the security forces to ensure the safety of the education institutions.

Four days after the attack, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that the number of deaths and injuries in the attack on the Kaaj education center in Kabul is rising, and that the verification process into the attack’s casualties is still ongoing.

In this attack, 53 people have been confirmed dead and 110 injured, according to the most recent figures from UNAMA.

“Further rise in casualties from Friday’s classroom bombing in Hazara quarter of Kabul: 53 killed, at least 46 girls & young women, 110 injured.Our human rights team continues documenting the crime: verifying facts & establishing reliable data to counter denial & revisionism,” UNAMA tweeted.

