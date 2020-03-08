Balkh women display handicrafts in Balkh exhibition

BALKH (TOLO News): A group of women in the northern province of Balkh on Sunday held an exhibition to display their handicrafts and mark International Women’s Day.

The exhibition, held by the directorate of women’s chamber of industry and commerce in Balk, will continue for three days.

The directorate’s head, Sher Ahmad Sipahizada, said more than 2,000 women are active in businesses in Balkh.

“At least 240 booths have been installed in the exhibition to showcase domestic products from the province,” he said.

Women who attended the exhibition called it crucial for supporting women’s role in society.

“It is a good exhibition. It helps us to meet new people and find opportunities (for investment),” said Arzo Amin, a participant of the event.

“This exhibition shows that women are active in Balk,” said Sima Hashimi, a participant of the event.

Those who visited the exhibition said it gives a hope for businesswomen.

“It is a big achievement that a woman comes here and displays her products,” said Wahida, a Balkh resident.

“It is great to encourage women through such events so that they can improve their business,” said Azada, a visitor.