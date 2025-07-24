Baloch people deeply connected to Pakistan, terrorists can’t halt progress: ISPR DG



F.P. Report

LAHORE : ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif has said that the Baloch people are bound to Pakistan through strong ties of religion, culture, history, and tradition.

A handful of terrorists cannot stop the development of Pakistan and Balochistan.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif visited King Edward Medical University in Lahore, where he was warmly welcomed by the administration, students, and faculty.

During his address, he shed light on the success of Operation Baniyan Marsous, national unity, and the Pakistan Army’s strategy against hostile forces. He said the victory in the battle for truth was made possible with the strong support of youth and the people.

He reiterated that no effort to hinder Pakistan’s development and prosperity will succeed. He also made it clear that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and will always remain so.

Students paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed their desire for more such interactive sessions.