Balochistan and climate change

Khaleeq Nazar Kiani

For the last few decades, Pakistan the 5th most vulnerable country is facing the brunt of climate change. The debate on climate change started in 1960 and the majority of scientists believe that climate change is a man-made crisis. Now it is a world concern and every country has set certain goals to tone down its effects.

The atmospheric temperature increases with more consumption of fossil fuels, and the result is climate ch-ange/global warming. Ther-e is a need to limit the atm-ospheric temperature 1.5C above the pre-industrialization level at the end of 2100 which is now 1C but des-pite warnings and efforts, it is feared that we may reach to 1.5C level in 2030.

The bad effects of climate change are drought and floods. This year is the heaviest and can be called the extreme weather event for Balochistan. Perhaps, it is the most affected province of Pakistan where the people experienced intense heat in the summer and now facing torrential rains/floods. The temperature was at a record level and some areas of Balochistan (Sibi, Turbat, and Naseerabad) witnessed the mercury touching 50C in the summer and now the unprecedented floods in the history of the province.

The rains and floods are catastrophic, killing hundreds of people including children, and damaging thousands of homes. It destroyed the livestock and agriculture in all over the province which was the only source of livelihood for poor people. Social media is sharing shocking videos of children’s bodies floating in the flood water. The road infrastructure is badly damaged. There is no traffic between Karachi and Quetta. Most of the small dams constructed in recent years washed away not due to natural calamity but because of the poor quality and corruption. This created double havoc, as precious public money has gone into the water and second, the bursting of dams caused damage to the nearby population. The adjoining population of Turbat up to Naseerabad is facing the backflow of water in the re-cent rains due to bad planning of the Mirani dam.

Balochistan is located in an arid and semi-arid zone. The climate is dry. It re-ceives rains from two sou-rces, Western depression, and monsoon. The rainy season in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat Killa- Saifullah, Zh-ob, Killa- Abdullah, Kalat, and Mastung starts in the winter due to western de-pression and it is the first time in recent past that these areas are flooded in the summer. The western depression originates from the Mediterranean Sea, pa-ss through Afghanistan and Iran, and ends in North-We-stern Balochistan. Howe-ver, the rest of Balochistan receives rain in the summer season due to monsoon winds which start their jou-rney from the Bay of Be-ngal, and on reaching Bal-ochistan the concentration of water vapors goes weak. Being in the tail of both the sources, the rainy season in Balochistan is not so long.

This time intensity of climate change is very stressful and ordinary people were not prepared to face it neither Government makes efforts to educate them. The climate change ministry is functional both at the Centre and in Pro-vinces but at a very low level and the focus is somewhere else. Imran Khan de-spite many governing issu-es realized the climate change issue and started the Billion Tree Tsunami project which received world recognition. Since his oust-er from power, there is no talk on climate change issu-es.

In Balochistan, the environment/climate change sector is not on the priority list and only one development scheme is reflected in the current year’s PSDP, even though thousands of Chilghoza trees burnt to ashes due to wildfire causing billions of rupees loss per annum. The climate crisis is so severe that it is now an existential threat for the people of the province.

The people of Balochi-stan are human beings and have equal human rights. The question is why the ruling elite is apathetic and crude towards Balochistan. They are busy in the political circus arranged in Punjab and no one is interested in what is going on in Balochistan. The selected rulers of Balochistan are also busy somewhere else. However, observed some Helicopter sorties of the Pakistan Army but that is not enough and something big is required.

In the pre-70s, the climate of northern Balochistan was very pleasant, especially in the summer and there was no concept of a fan in Quetta, whereas now the use of air condition is common. In the 50s the snowfall in the winter was a routine in Killa Saifullah (my grandparent’s town) though slightly warmer than Quetta. While remembering the good old days, my mother told me that we use to make snow sculptures in the winter and male family members have to clear the snow from the roof of the house. Now winter passes without snowfall.

It is a time of action, not promises; little time left, maximum up to the next generation to save the environment. Balochistan has absolutely no contribution to the climate crisis and is still in the pre-industrialization stage but is most affected due to the sin of developed countries. Public awareness in understanding the effects of climate change will facilitate societal support. The increase of tree plantation and preservation of the flood water by constructing small dams will save the future of the coming generation.