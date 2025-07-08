Balochistan Apex Committee vows crackdown on smuggling, illegal immigration, and subversive elements

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The 19th meeting of the Balochistan Provincial Apex Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Tuesday concluded with a firm commitment to enforce strict action against smuggling networks, subversive activities, and illegal immigration.

The meeting, attended by Corps Commander Balochistan Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan and other senior military and civil officials, reviewed critical security and public interest matters.

Chief Minister Bugti said the campaign against smuggling must be made more effective, with specific instructions issued to take strict legal action against transport companies involved in such activities. FIRs will be registered against drivers found aiding smuggling operations. The committee further directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ramp up operations against those involved in illegal remittances and elements spreading anti-state propaganda via social media platforms.

In a significant decision regarding public order, the Apex Committee declared that no road or highway in Balochistan would be allowed to close under the guise of protests. Chief Minister Bugti stressed that the Constitution supports the rights of the common man, including the sick being transported in ambulances, rather than those disrupting life through road blockages. The committee also resolved to finalise the rules of the Anti-Terrorism Act without delay and to enhance the state’s response mechanisms against terrorist threats. It was also revealed during the meeting that the procedure for monitoring individuals on the Fourth Schedule is being digitalised for better enforcement.

Addressing economic and investment concerns, the Apex Committee decided that a secure and conducive environment would be created for mine owners by eliminating extortion. In addition, the campaign against illegal immigrants will be strengthened to protect local communities and uphold national laws. Chief Minister Bugti stressed the urgent need to shield the youth from drugs and radicalisation, affirming that no individual or group would be allowed to act against the interests of the state.

The committee also focused on key infrastructure initiatives. The provincial government will undertake the expansion of the Bolan Route National Highway and the construction of the Dera Murad Jamali Bypass. The Western Bypass in Quetta is expected to be completed by December 25, and the National Highway Authority (NHA) was warned not to resort to delay tactics. The Frontier Corps (FC) will provide security for the Pit Feeder Canal project in Dera Bugti, and the Chaman Master Plan will be expedited. In another measure to improve urban safety, the Apex Committee banned the entry of LHS petroleum product tankers into city areas.

The committee also decided to activate District Development Committees to improve grassroots governance and local development planning. It was further resolved that the 78th Independence Day and the religious event “Marka-e-Haq” would be celebrated with enthusiasm across the province.

In his closing remarks, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to implementing all decisions made by the Apex Committee. He warned that any delays or negligence in policy execution would not be tolerated and said that if national institutions like the NHA failed to fulfil their duties, the provincial government would step in and complete projects in the public interest.

The chief minister said the state would not allow corruption, extortion, or subversive activities to flourish in Balochistan and vowed to put the province on the path to lasting peace and sustainable development.