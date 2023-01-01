Balochistan CM demands due share from NFC

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, said on Wednesday that time and again financial crises of the province had been brought into the notice of federal government, but the policy of federal government was surprising.

In a statement, Bizenjo said that the Balochistan government was not able to pay the salaries to government employee. He said that flood affectees of the province were still awaiting relief goods during chilly weather, adding, “We can tackle the issues of our flood and rain affectees if our due share in the NFC is granted to us”.

He said the Prime Minister was understanding our point of view but the concerned federal departments were not taking the issue seriously. Making an appeal to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to visit Quetta along with the teams of concerned federal departments for reviewing the financial crises of the province, he said that the Prime Minister himself had visited the flood affected areas of the province and he knew the situation better than others.

