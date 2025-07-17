Balochistan CM orders crackdown on criminals along Sibi-Naseerabad Highway

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has ordered an uncompromising crackdown against rising criminal activities along the Sibi-Naseerabad National Highway, vowing to restore peace through coordinated law enforcement action.

Chairing a high-level meeting on law and order, the chief minister expressed grave concern over the recent surge in crimes plaguing the region. The meeting was attended by Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Asim Kurd Galo, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and DIGs from the affected areas.

CM Bugti directed the police and Levies to join forces for a unified and aggressive response to lawlessness. “Criminals must be dealt with iron hands, no leniency, no influence,” he ordered, adding that officers had a “free hand” to act decisively in restoring peace.

He said the action must extend beyond the jurisdictional constraints of police and Levies, where needed. “Protecting the lives and property of the people is our foremost duty and there will be no excuse for failure,” the chief minister warned.

To intensify the counter-crime efforts, CM Bugti called for establishing joint check posts and ensuring effective cooperation from the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). He urged law enforcement and administrative authorities to enhance inter-agency coordination to ensure tangible results.

“The coordination system must be active, strategic, and results-driven,” he stressed. “We are committed to rooting out crime and safeguarding our citizens.”