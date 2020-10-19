Balochistan confirms 19 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan health officials have announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in province in last 24 hours, on Monday.

Provincial health department stated that the cases of novel coronavirus gradually going down in Balochistan, while more cases being reported in educational institutions.

The health department has announced 18 new cases in academic institutions of the province in last 24 hours.

Total count of coronavirus cases in provincial educational institutes have reached to 653, the health department said.

The total of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 15,688 after detection of 19 new cases, provincial health department stated.

Twenty-five more patients have recovered in Balochistan increasing the number of recoveries in Balochistan to 15,330, according to the health department.

Five more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,659.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 440 fresh infections surfaced when 27,091 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 323,452.

Around 307,409 people have recovered from the disease so far across. There are a total of 9,384 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. A total of 789 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the country, 74 of whom are on vents.

A total of 41,01,115 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,841 cases, Punjab 101,652, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,645, Balochistan 15,688, Islamabad 18,069, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,498, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,059.