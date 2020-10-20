Balochistan confirms three COVID-19 cases in academic institutions

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan health officials have announced three more cases of COVID-19 in academic institutions of the province in last 24 hours, on Tuesday.

Total count of coronavirus cases in provincial educational institutes have reached to 656, the health department said.

The health department yesterday announced 18 new cases in academic institutions of the province.

The health officials have conducted 10,017 cases in educational institutes, the health department said.

Total coronavirus cases in the province have reached to 15,704 after detection of 16 new cases, provincial health department stated.

Yesterday 25 more patients of COVID-19 recovered in Balochistan increasing the number of recoveries in Balochistan to 15,330, according to the health department.

Pakistan reported 14 coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,673.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 625 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 324,084.

There are a total of 9,461 active cases of the coronavirus as 307,950 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 141,134 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 101,760 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,708, Balochistan 15,704, Islamabad 18,187, Gilgit Baltistan 4,084 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,507.

As many as 805 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the country, 80 of whom are said to be on vents.

Earlier today, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that daily Covid-19 death rate spiked to 140 per cent last week as compared with the mortality rate recorded few weeks back.