Balochistan disaster claims 7 more lives as Punjab districts reel under floods

QUETTA (NNI): The heavy monsoon spells have rendered Balochistan calamity-stricken as at least 127 people have so far been confirmed dead due to flood-related incidents.

During the last 24 hours, at least seven more people died in the province.

On the other hand, Punjab’s Jhang and Ranjanpur districts reeled under flood waves. The River Chenab overflowed near Jhang and water entered the populated areas. Sargodha Road has been inundated and the flood has affected several villages, it said. Officials feared overflowing Chenab could also cause floods near Gujranwala. In Rajanpur, which was hit by floods earlier this week, the Pakistan Army continues to carry out rescue operations. It has also set up medical and relief camps. In Dera Ghazi Khan, the flood water was receding and people who had migrated from the area were returning homes on Sunday. However, in the Sindh province, several villages near Gambat have been flooded and the road link between Khairpur and Gambat and Kangri was lost.

A 300-feet section of a bridge connecting Sindh with Balochistan has been washed away by the floodwaters. According to the National Highways Authority (NHA), it may take at least two days to repair the bridge.

The affected bridge is located in Band Murad Goth, a few miles from Hamdard University in Karachi.

The federal government on Sunday decided to run special trains to supply relief goods to the flood-affected areas.

Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has issued an order to Pakistan Railways (PR) to ensure that relief items are swiftly provided to the flood-stricken masses. In this regard, the railway department has contacted National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to formulate a relief trains schedule within the next 24 hours.

Railway officials said that relief goods trains will be sent from Karachi and Lahore. Relief items will be offloaded in Sibi for Balochistan flood victims and Rajanpur for South Punjab affectees.

The donors or their representatives will also be allowed to board these trains to volunteer in the inundated areas of the country. Collection points will be also set up at major railway stations for donations, relief materials and medicines as per the information delved by railway officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had scheduled a visit to the flood-affected Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today which was postponed owing to poor weather.

Officials said the premier had planned to announce a relief package to the victims of the terrible floods during his visit.

Earlier on July 30, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the inundation-affected areas of Balochistan and ordered officials to expedite relief work.

The premier also announced a relief package of Rs500,000 for those who lost their house in the floods, while those who suffered due to partial damage to their residence will be awarded Rs200,000 or more per family.

To compensate for the loss of lives, Shehbaz promised each family to receive Rs1 million on account of each flood casualty.

During his visit, the prime minister also conducted an aerial survey to estimate the extent of the damage.

Chief Secretary Balochistan also apprised the PM about the relief operation in the calamity-struck province.

During the visit, PM said that committees have been formed to record the damage to livestock and crops.

The four specialized committees have been tasked to formulate a report after assessing flood damage in all the provinces.

The committee will also conduct consultation with provincial officials before submitting a report meant to expedite the relief plan.

