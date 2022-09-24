Balochistan floods claim 12 more lives: PDMA

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan’s death toll amid floods reached 322 with 12 more reported dead, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to the PDMA, over 500,000 cattle have been reported dead, and 185,000 homes have been damaged amid the calamity. 65,000 homes were completely demolished while 120,000 were partially damaged, the PDMA told. 103 dams have also been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province while crops on over 900,000 acres of land were also damaged. 2,198 km of roads and 22 bridges have also been damaged amid the calamity.

On September 15, after five more people lost their lives including two men and three children today, the death toll in devastating floods in Balochistan parts has risen to 299. Five more people including two men and three children were killed due to floods in Balochistan. The spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that the death toll in Balochistan floods reached 299 including 136 men, 73 women and 90 children.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army is on the forefront to carry out rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas across the country as the Army Aviation has carried out 618 sorties and evacuated 4,659 people stranded in the submerged areas during last 24 hours.

According to the National Flood Response Coordination Centre update on Saturday, so far 618 Army Aviation helicopters sorties have been flown to various areas hit by floods and evacuated 4,659 stranded Individuals during last 24 hours. Four sorties have been flown and delivered 9.5 tons of relief items to the flood affectees.

The Pakistan Air Force has provided 6,415 tents, 520,271 food packages, 3377.48 tons of ration, 284,538 liter fresh water to the flood affectees. It has established 46 medical camps where 69,959 patients have been treated so far. Twenty tent cities accommodating 19,807 people, 54 relief camps and 3 central aviation hubs all across the country have also been established.

The PAF has also carried out 260 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood-affected areas, the NFRCC said.

The Pakistan Navy established four flood relief centers and 18 central collection points all across the country. These collection centers have distributed 1,730 tons of ration, 6,202 tents and 723,398 liter mineral water in various districts. In addition, 19 tent cities have also been established where 23,867 people have been accommodated. Moreover, PN’s 23 Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) deployed all over Pakistan have rescued 15,547 stranded personnel. These ERTs are equipped with 54 motorized boats and 2 hovercraft.

The PN has also deployed 2 helicopters in interior Sindh. Up till now, in 67 sorties, these helicopters rescued 478 stranded people and distributed 5,158 packets of ration. Eight diving teams of Pak Navy have also carried out 27 diving operations in affected areas across the country. The PN has also established 79 medical camps in which 86,591 patients have been treated till to date.

So far, 147 relief camps and 235 relief collection points have been established in Sindh, South Punjab & Balochistan for flood affectees. Up until now, 10,156.8 tons of food items along with 1,748.2 tons of sustenance items and 9,801,120 medicine items have been collected so far. However, 10,005.4 tons of food, 1,717.6 tons of sustenance items and 9,746,630 medicine items have been distributed so far.

More than 300 medical camps established in which more than 565,359 patients have been treated all across the country and provided 3-5 days’ free medicine. During last 24 hours, no infrastructure damage was reported. A total of 13,074 km roads and 392 bridges have been damaged.

The worst affected districts of Sindh include: Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Noshero Feroz, Thatta and Badin. Balochistan districts include: Quetta, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sohbatpur and Lesbela. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts include: Dir, Swat, Charsadda, Kohistan, Tank and D I Khan. Punjab districts include: DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Indus river in low flood at Kotri barrage, normal in upstream: Indus River has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Saturday.

The water level in the river in upstream barrages on Indus has already dropped to normal flow. At Kotri Barrage, water inflow in the river has been 2,18,500 cusecs and outflow has been 1,86,400 cusecs.

Thousands of people have evacuated from katcha area in Thatta district as the floodwater of the river moving in downstream of Kotri Barrage to fall in the Arabian Sea. Several flood-affected people have taken refuge at river embankments after their villages drowned in the water.

Twin menace of flash floods generated from unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area. A mammoth lake created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus going down, standing rainwater getting passage to discharge into the river. The water level at Guddu Barrage has dropped with inflow 85,500 cusecs and outflow of water 71,200 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 77,600 cusecs and outflow 67,400 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 84,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 89,600 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Kalabagh has been 91,800 cusecs and outflow of water 83,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 107,700 cusecs and outflow 86,900 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 88,000 cusecs and outflow of water 64,500 cusecs.